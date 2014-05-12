* Canadian dollar at C$1.0897 or 91.77 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across curve (Adds analyst comment, updates prices) By Solarina Ho and Alastair Sharp TORONTO, May 12 The Canadian dollar was unchanged against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, failing to recover after a sharp retreat on Friday on data that showed surprising job losses in Canada in April. The currency had jumped to its strongest level since January early last week. But it took a tumble after figures showed Canada lost 28,900 jobs in April, versus expectations of 12,000 net new positions. The dismal jobs data led one analyst to suggest the currency will remain in a C$1.08 to C$1.0950 range without major catalysts on the horizon. "All I see for Canada at the moment is sluggish employment growth, poor trade, and not a lot else going on in the domestic economy," said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at TD Securities. "So I really think Canada is likely to struggle here on a go-forward basis." The Canadian dollar ended the session at C$1.0897 against the greenback, or 91.77 U.S. cents, almost exactly where it closed on Friday. "The jobs data was a bit shocking on Friday for most," said Darcy Browne, managing director for capital markets trading at CIBC. "The sentiment has turned a little bit in terms of everyone thinking the higher end of the perceived range is no longer going to be seen at C$1.12, C$1.15, so we're running into some decent selling on approach to C$1.09. I think there'll be even more at C$1.10." He said the currency will likely take its cues from sentiment in other markets in the near term and trade between $1.0820 and C$1.0920. Canadian government bond prices were lower across the maturity curve, with the two-year down 2-1/2 Canadian cents to yield 1.072 percent, and the benchmark 10-year declining 32 Canadian cents to yield 2.400 percent. (Editing by Peter Galloway)