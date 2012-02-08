* C$ ends slightly lower at C$0.9961, or $1.0039
* Bond prices edge lower
By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO, Feb 8 Canada's dollar ended
little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday with
the currency stuck in a tight trading range as investors awaited
resolution on a second Greek bailout and central bank meetings
on Thursday.
"The biggest risk is the central bank risk that we get
tomorrow," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at
Scotia Capital. "People are focusing on Greece, but I think
there are a lot of other currents ... and we have a lot of
traders just holding pat as we wait out that risk."
The European Central Bank and the Bank of England both hold
policy meetings on Thursday, with the UK central bank expected
to add an extra 50 billion pounds ($79.4 billion) of stimulus
via bond purchases.
Global markets also awaited the outcome of the latest
meeting of Greek political leaders, with stocks edging higher
and the euro staying near a two-month high, providing little
direction for secondary currencies including the Canadian
dollar.
Greek leaders are meeting to agree a deal on painful
austerity steps needed to secure a 130 billion euro ($172
billion) rescue from the IMF and European Union and avoid a
messy debt default.
The lack of resultion left the Canadian dollar
little changed on the day, ending the North American session at
C$0.9961 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0039, a hair beneath its
finish on Tuesday at C$0.9948 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0052.
"For CAD, we're really still stuck in an old range, we have
to get through the C$0.9892 levels for us to really break the
extended range we've had here, and we haven't done so yet,"
Sutton said.
"A lot of the currencies haven't moved very much. The euro
is closing where it was yesterday ... same with equities, same
with oil prices. We don't have a ton of movement overall."
The currency showed little reaction to news that Canadian
housing starts declined in January from December, but
construction was still stronger than expected.
Canadian bond prices were mostly lower, softening in tandem
with U.S. Treasuries.
The two-year bond fell 5.5 Canadian cents to
yield 1.072 percent. The 10-year bond slipped 17
Canadian cents to yield 2.055 percent.