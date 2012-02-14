* C$ ends lower at C$0.9995 vs US$, or $1.0005
* Bond prices track U.S. Treasuries higher
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Feb 14 The Canadian dollar ended
little changed against the U.S. currency on Tuesday, as mixed
U.S. and European economic news, along with continued
uncertainty over the Greek bailout, left markets in a cautious
mood.
The currency erased most of its early losses
however, after a Greek government source suggested the
conservative party would lend its support to the country's tough
austerity measures, easing fears of a debt default.
Earlier, broader risk appetite was hurt by data showing U.S.
retail sales rose less than forecast in January as consumers cut
back on car purchases and did less online shopping.
The U.S. data weighed on already fragile risk sentiment
after Moody's put the United Kingdom's Aaa rating in jeopardy
for the first time late Monday and warned it may cut France and
Austria as well. Moody's also downgraded six euro-zone nations,
including Spain and Italy.
Positive market reaction from German data suggesting that
Europe's heavyweight economy is picking up pace and a successful
Italian bond auction was also short-lived.
"In the short term, I think we're just following along
general risk sentiment but in a more confined range. I think
over the past several months the Canadian dollar has lagged the
rally in many currencies, whether it's other commodity
currencies or emerging market currencies," said Tom Nakamura,
portfolio manager at AGF Investments.
The Canadian currency ended the North American
session at C$0.9995 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0005, off
slightly from Monday's close at C$0.9993 versus the U.S. dollar,
or $1.0007.
Market participants say disappointing domestic data has also
weighed on the currency recently.
Data earlier this month showed Canada's jobs market was
sluggish in January, while U.S. employment took flight from a
prolonged slump.
"Our thoughts are that with the U.S. economy doing fairly
well that eventually the Canadian economy will be dragged up by
the U.S. economy and we will start to see the Canadian dollar
play a bit of catch-up, but in the meantime it's a bit of a
laggard," added Nakamura.
Risk from the euro zone remained in the forefront of
investors' minds as the Greek government rushed to find 325
million euros in budget cuts to satisfy European finance
ministers who have still to sign off on a rescue package to save
the country from a chaotic default.
Late Tuesday, a Greek government source said
conservative party leader Antonis Samaras was expected to
deliver a letter of commitment to the country's international
lenders on Wednesday.
"Focus is back to whether or not we get passage of the
austerity in Greece and what's going to happen with the (private
sector involvement) deal," said Matt Perrier, a director of
foreign exchange sales at BMO Capital Markets.
He put near-term Canadian dollar support at Friday's low of
C$1.0040 to the U.S. dollar, followed by C$1.0075 and C$1.0155.
"The general U.S. dollar bid tone has filtered into
dollar/Canada and we've bounced back to the upper third of our
overnight range, but still well within established ranges, and
waiting for a break at one way or the other really," Perrier
added.
Canadian bond prices climbed across the curve, mimicking
U.S. Treasuries amid the risk-off mood. The two-year bond
rose 6 Canadian cents to yield 1.065 percent. The
10-year bond jumped 41 Canadian cents to yield 2.025
percent.