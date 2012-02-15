* C$ up at C$0.9958 vs US$, or $1.0042
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Feb 15 The Canadian dollar
advanced against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday morning as riskier
assets rallied on comments from China's central bank chief that
the country would keep investing in euro zone debt and after
upbeat global economic data.
Central Bank Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said China was ready to
play a bigger role in solving Europe's debt problems and
remains confident in the euro, lifting sentiment for stocks.
"It follows the overall flow that seems to continue to be
marginally biased for risk appetite," said Jack Spitz, managing
director of foreign exchange at National Bank Financial.
"There was an attraction to buying up risk on the China news
but it seems to be going through a fair bit of erosion just
simply because of the noise coming out of Europe."
Weighing on the risk rally, news that euro zone finance
officials were examining ways of delaying parts or even all of a
second bailout for Greece, while still avoiding a disorderly
default, rekindled fears about the region's debt crisis.
On the upside, however, better-than-expected data from
Germany and France helped confidence, while a gauge of
manufacturing in New York State picked up in February to its
highest level in more than 1-1/2 years.
Canada's currency was also supported by oil prices. U.S.
crude climbed above $102 a barrel after Iranian state TV said
Iran stopped oil exports to six European states in retaliation
for European Union sanctions imposed on the Islamic state,
adding to supply concerns.
At 9:18 a.m. (1418 GMT), the Canadian currency
stood at C$0.9958 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0042, up
slightly from Tuesday's North American session close at C$0.9995
versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0005.
Spitz said the Canadian dollar could easily trade anywhere
between C$0.9930, which has shown some short-term resistance,
and the 20-day moving average around C$1.0010.
"The breakout will really be path dependent upon what goes
on in Europe as Greece stumbles towards the bailout," he added.
Canadian bond prices were little changed across the curve.
The two-year bond lost half a Canadian cent to yield
1.067 percent. The 10-year bond gained 5 Canadian
cents to yield 2.015 percent.