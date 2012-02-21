* C$ flat at C$0.9960 vs US$, or $1.0040
* Bond prices mostly weaker across the curve
* Concern over impact of Greek deal weighs on markets
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Feb 21 Canada's dollar was little
changed against its U.S counterpart on Tuesday as enthusiasm
over a long-awaited deal on a second bailout for Greece was
tempered by concern over its implementation of painful austerity
measures.
The Canadian dollar stood at C$0.9960 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0040, off slightly from Friday's North American
finish at C$0.9957 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0043. Most
Canadian markets were closed on Monday for a holiday, as was
Wall Street.
After 13 hours of talks, euro zone ministers finalized a 130
billion euro ($172 billion) agreement after forcing Athens to
commit to unpopular budget cutbacks and private bondholders to
accept deeper losses, ensuring the government can meet a debt
repayment due next month.
The deal was offset by worries the austerity plan will
severely weaken Greece's already shrinking economy and make it
harder to repay its debts. The sharp cuts in the value of bonds
held by private creditors also mean it will be hard for the
country to borrow from capital markets again.
"There seem to be some reservations really about possibly
the implementation near term ... and the parameters that we saw
in the package overall are not that far from what the market
really expected," said Adam Cole, global head of currency
strategy at RBC Capital Markets in London.
"There are still some hurdles to get over in terms of the
degree of private sector participation and whether or not that
means that the Greek government has to use the collection action
clauses that it's setting up in the next few days. And that
uncertainty will overhang the markets for a couple of weeks," he
added. He noted that waiting for ratification by some individual
parliaments will also weigh.
Domestic retail sales and wholesale trade data for December
were expected to set further direction. The Federal Reserve Bank
of Chicago will release its Chicago Fed National Activity Index
for January.
Cole pointed to Canadian dollar resistance around Monday's
high of C$0.9907 and support around the psychological barrier of
parity.
Canadian bond prices were flat to weaker across the curve as
Greece spoiled some appetite for safe-haven assets.
Canada's two-year bond was unchanged to yield
1.102 percent. The 10-year bond was 7 Canadian cents
lower to yield 2.067 percent.