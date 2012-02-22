* C$ at C$0.9999 vs US$, or $1.0001
* European PMI, China industrial data set tone
* Bonds prices largely flat
By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, Feb 22 The Canadian dollar
retreated against its U.S counterpart on Wednesday as weak euro
zone and China data sapped investor appetite for riskier assets.
European February PMIs came in weaker than expected and a
preliminary survey of China's industrial activity showed the
overall manufacturing sector contracting for a fourth-straight
month. Both sets of data helped to push down global equity
markets. [ID:
Growing worries that Greece will struggle to meet the
demands of its new bailout deal added to the uncertain tone for
shares and the euro, while the prospect of weaker demand in both
Europe and Asia sent oil and metals markets lower.
"Markets have a general cautious tone to them," said David
Watt, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
"The foreign exchange market theme has been largely one
where you see some domestic stories playing out, and we haven't
seen much of a domestic story for Canada with the recent data."
At around 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), the Canadian dollar
was at C$0.9999 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0001, slightly off
the currency's finish at C$0.9966 versus the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0034, on Tuesday.
Watt said he expects the currency to tread within a range of
around C$0.9950 and C$0.9985 versus the greenback. He said a key
technical level to watch is the 200-day moving average around
C$0.9985 and a decisive move above or below could set the
longer-term trend.
"If you're below the 200-day moving average medium term
sentiment is Canadian dollar positive. If you're above the
200-day moving average medium term sentiment is generally U.S.
dollar positive," said Watt.
"When you're waffling around it basically indicates the
market is unclear."
Canadian bond prices were largely flat with the two-year
bond up 1 Canadian cent to yield 1.110 percent. The
10-year bond sagged 2 Canadian cents to yield 2.558
percent.