* C$ ends at C$1.0004 vs US$, or 99.96 U.S. cents
* European, China PMI data set tone
* Bonds prices edge higher
By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, Feb 22 Canada's dollar sank
against its U.S counterpart on Wednesday as weak European and
Chinese economic data sapped investor appetite for riskier
assets, while worries about Greece continued to infuse an
element of uncertainty.
Concerns revolved around the health of the euro zone economy
as data showed the services sector shrank this month along with
manufacturing. The weakness was echoed in China, where data
showed export orders fell in their worst performance in eight
months.
As well, persistent worries that Greece will struggle to
meet the demands of its new bailout deal added to the uncertain
tone for global shares.
"Events in Europe are still largely the primary driver of
concern, the primary driver of risk sentiment," said Mazen Issa,
macro strategist at TD Securities.
"Most specifically, it seems to be most strongly correlated
with the S&P 500."
The currency shrugged off strength in Toronto stocks, which
got a big boost from gold prices as technical buying pushed the
price of the metal to a three-month high.
The Canadian dollar ended at C$1.0004
versus the U.S. dollar, or 99.96 U.S. cents, slightly off the
currency's finish at C$0.9966, or $1.0034, on Tuesday.
David Watt, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital
Markets, said he expects the currency to trade within a range of
around C$0.9950 to C$0.9985 versus the greenback.
He said a key technical level to watch is the 200-day moving
average around C$0.9985. A sustained and decisive move above or
below could set the longer-term trend.
"If you're below the 200-day moving average, medium term
sentiment is Canadian dollar positive. If you're above the
200-day moving average medium term sentiment is generally U.S.
dollar positive," said Watt.
"When you're waffling around, it basically indicates the
market is unclear."
Canadian bond prices edged higher in tandem with the big
U.S. Treasury market. Bond prices there rose as investors
flocked to the safety of government debt on persistent concerns
about Greece's financial health and political tension in Iran
and Syria.
Rising oil prices due to ongoing unrest in Syria and failed
talks over Iran's nuclear program also rattled investor
confidence.
The two-year bond edged 3 Canadian cents higher
to yield 1.099 percent. The 10-year bond climbed 32
Canadian cents to yield 2.052 percent.