By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, March 1 The Canadian dollar rose
against the U.S. dollar for the fourth straight day on Thursday
as the lingering positive impact of a huge cash injection by the
European Central Bank outweighed fears that further U.S.
monetary easing could be on hold.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered a
tempered view of the economy on Wednesday, pouring cold water on
the notion that recent upbeat data heralded a stronger recovery.
But market watchers hoped Bernanke's semi-annual testimony
on monetary policy later in the day before the U.S.
Senate Banking Committee may temper the negative reaction
to his comments in the previous session.
"We're seeing a slightly more risk-orientated day and
possibly people are just questioning whether Mr. Bernanke might
try to counter some of the market reaction after the testimony
on Capitol Hill yesterday, so for the moment at least, the CAD
is remaining reasonably well supported," said Jeremy Stretch,
head of FX strategy at CIBC in London.
Investors will also look to Canada's fourth-quarter current
account data and weekly jobless claims south of the border for
further direction.
At 8:15 a.m. (1315 GMT), the Canadian dollar stood
at C$0.9856 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0146, versus
Wednesday's North American finish at C$0.9895, or US$1.0106.
Stretch noted that the Canadian currency triggered stops
below C$0.9880 on Wednesday, which could open the way for a test
toward bids down around the C$0.9840-50 region.
Also on Wednesday, the euro and Australian
dollars notched their biggest one-day drops in months
against the Canadian currency.
"I'm particular interested in looking at euro/CAD going
lower and also Aussie/CAD going lower. There's probably a little
more interest on the crosses as opposed to dollar/CAD," he
added.
The ECB's massive injection of 529.5 billion euros ($708
billion) into the region's banking system was still seen helping
sentiment, as well as improving economic data in Asia.
Markets on Thursday also focused on a European Union summit
and a meeting of euro zone finance ministers to discuss Greece's
progress on meeting the terms of its bailout. Analysts said this
may highlight the risks of Greece struggling to comply with the
harsh austerity measures demanded of it.
Canadian bond prices eased across the curve, with the
two-year bond down 4 Canadian cents to yield 1.133
percent. The 10-year bond fell 27 Canadian cents to
yield 2.016 percent.