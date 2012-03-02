* C$0.9870 vs the US$, or $1.0132
* Currency shrugs off GDP data
* Bond prices rise across the curve
By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, March 2 The Canadian dollar
retreated against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after a string
of gains this week as currency traders largely shrugged off
muted domestic fourth-quarter growth data.
Canadian economic growth slowed to an annualized 1.8 percent
in the fourth quarter of 2011 from a sharply upwardly revised
4.2 percent in the third period, as positive temporary factors
faded and government stimulus continued to wind
down.
The 1.8 percent real growth rate matched forecasts in a
Reuters survey but fell short of the 2.0 percent pace that the
Bank of Canada predicted in its January Monetary Policy Report.
U.S. growth was 3.0 percent in the fourth quarter.
"It's pretty much expected and overall growth is still
fairly modest. This is a little bit stale, dated in the sense
that it's backwards looking," said Camilla Sutton, chief
currency strategist at Scotia Capital.
"There's nothing in the data release that would be
concerning. I think that's positive, but it's likely a CAD
neutral."
Around 9 a.m. (1400 GMT), the Canadian dollar was
at C$0.9870 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0132, down from
Thursday's North American session finish at C$0.9859 versus the
U.S. dollar, or $1.0143.
Still, the Canadian dollar has appreciated more than 2 U.S.
cents against the greenback since Monday, from a low of C$1.0050
to a more than five-month high of C$0.9842 on Thursday. The
gains came on the back of a huge cash injection by the European
Central Bank, solid U.S. labor market data and elevated oil
prices.
"A lot of clients have seen the improving U.S. economic
data, they've seen oil prices moving a lot higher and I think
the Canadian dollar just becomes a much more attractive place to
invest," said Blake Jespersen, managing director of foreign
exchange sales at BMO Capital Markets.
"I think sentiment has really changed this week towards the
Canadian dollar, it's appreciated considerably against some of
the major currencies, the yen, the euro. We're seeing a lot of
money coming back into Canada."
He said resistance for the Canadian currency was in place
around C$0.9850 and support was seen holding between
C$0.9915-80.
On the crosses, the Canadian dollar surged to a 7-month high
versus the yen after data showed persistent negative
price pressures in Japan that are likely to keep the Bank of
Japan's focus on monetary easing and to undermine the currency.
Analysts noted the currency was the best performer against the
crosses for the week.
Canadian bond prices edged higher across the curve, with the
two-year bond up 1 Canadian cent to yield 1.117
percent. The 10-year bond added 12 Canadian cents to
yield 1.991 percent.