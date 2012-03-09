* C$ ends at C$0.9909 vs US$, or $1.0092
* Bond prices little changed across curve
* Strong U.S. jobs data outweighs weak Canada data
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, March 9 The Canadian dollar
advanced against the safe-haven greenback on Friday as the
market downplayed weak domestic employment numbers in favor of
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data that provided a further
signal of recovery in Canada's biggest trading partner.
Figures on Friday showed U.S. employers added 227,000 jobs
last month, outpacing estimates of 210,000 new jobs. It was the
first time in a year that payrolls have grown by more than
200,000 for three straight months.
In Canada, the economy unexpectedly failed to create any
new jobs in February, continuing a trend of stalled employment
despite signs of a healthy domestic economy and a comeback by
the U.S. job market. The net job loss in February was 2,800 with
the biggest drops in the retail and wholesale trade sectors.
"The Canadian dollar was responding to the generally better
news out of the U.S. and the healthy indications on North
American growth and didn't respond much to Canada's own
employment report," said Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at
CIBC.
"The U.S. dollar now seems to be benefiting from better U.S.
news and the Canadian dollar is rising on the U.S. dollar on the
same events."
The Canadian dollar was a top performer among major
currencies on Friday, rising as high as C$0.9872 versus the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0130, its strongest level in more than a week,
following the release of the U.S. employment number. Earlier in
the session, it hit a low of C$0.9942 after the release of the
Canadian data.
"We're in a state now where the Canadian dollar is more
severely affected - and positively affected in this case - by
U.S. data than it is by our own," said Firas Askari, head of
foreign exchange trading at BMO Capital Markets.
Twenty-four hours earlier, Canada's central bank expressed
optimism about the Canadian economy, but held its key lending
rate unchanged at an ultra-low 1 percent for an 18th month.
The Canadian dollar ended the North American
session at C$0.9909 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0092, up from
Thursday's North American close of C$0.9911 to the U.S. dollar,
or $1.0090. It ended the week 0.2 percent softer.
David Bradley, director of foreign exchange trading at
Scotia Capital, said he expected the Canadian currency to stay
within a range of C$0.9850 to C$1.0050 against the U.S. dollar
for the balance of the month.
Adding to a bullish mood in markets early in the day was the
strong acceptance from Greece's private creditors of a bond swap
that will allow the country to avoid a messy immediate debt
default, an issue that has kept investors skittish.
Canadian bond prices were little changed across the curve,
but mostly outperformed U.S. Treasuries. The two-year bond
was flat to yield 1.173 percent, while the 10-year
bond rose 3 Canadian cents to yield 2.008 percent.