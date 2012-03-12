* C$ ends at C$0.9927 vs US$, or $1.0074
* Weak China export data weighs, markets await Fed
* M&A talk supports Canadian currency
* Bond prices move higher across the curve
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, March 12 The Canadian dollar
eased against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as weak Chinese
export data hurt commodities and as investors remained skeptical
that the U.S. Federal Reserve would hint at more steps to
stimulate the economy at its meeting on Tuesday.
Data released over the weekend by China showed the
commodity-consuming giant posted its biggest trade deficit in at
least a decade in February, fanning concerns about growth in the
world's second largest economy.
"When we look at the return profile, the commodity
currencies are underperforming as a group," said Camilla Sutton,
chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital.
"That's indicative of the confusing data we got from China
because of the way the Lunar New Year fell. I think there's some
hope that potentially it's not as negative as it looks on the
headline ... but it's going to be hard to know that for sure
until next month."
Many market watchers cautioned against reading too much into
the data, given the underlying volatility caused by the Chinese
holiday that saw a week-long factory shut down in January and
February.
In addition, recent signs of improvement in the United
States, the world's biggest economy, have dampened hopes of more
monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve. Tuesday's meeting
could see the Federal Open Market Committee acknowledge the
recent spate of stronger data, although traders will be on the
lookout for any signals about possible additional stimulus.
The Canadian dollar ended the North American
session at C$0.9927 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0074, down
slightly from Friday's close at C$0.9909 versus the U.S. dollar,
or $1.0092.
The currency has recently traded within a tight window near
parity with the greenback, but has been strong recently against
other currencies.
Sutton said recent M&A activity, including talk of a
takeover of Viterra, Canada's largest grain holder, has helped
the currency.
"Part of it could be M&A because typically any large M&A
announcement has, one, the cash impact, but also the
psychological impact of reminding market participants that
Canada has a lot of interesting assets that can be M&A targets
in the future."
Sutton expects the Canadian dollar's range to stay between
C$0.9875-C$0.9975 against the U.S. dollar over the next day.
Canadian bond prices pushed up across the curve, tracking a
rise in U.S. Treasuries as higher yields and the possibility of
market-friendly Fed policy this week supported the bid for
safe-haven government debt.
Canada's he two-year bond was up 1 Canadian cent
to yield 1.171 percent, while the 10-year bond added
7 Canadian cents to yield 2.001 percent.