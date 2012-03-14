* C$ ends at C$0.9930 vs US$, or $1.0070
* C$ outperforms other commodity currencies
* Bond yields climb to 2012 highs
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, March 14 The Canadian dollar
dipped against the U.S. currency on Wednesday as the afterglow
of the Federal Reserve's optimistic view of the U.S. economy and
news that most U.S. banks passed stress tests boosted the
greenback.
The U.S. dollar hit an 11-month high against the yen and a
one-month peak versus the euro a day after the Fed upgraded its
economic outlook amid a stream of U.S. data signaling a
sustainable recovery.
The Fed also said most of the largest U.S. banks passed
their annual stress test in a report that underscored the
recovery of the financial sector.
"This is really a U.S.-dollar bid session and has been for
the past few days," said Jack Spitz, managing director of
foreign exchange at National Bank Financial.
"Let's attribute it to rising U.S. yields amid falling
commodity prices, all set against the improving U.S. domestic
landscape and validated by last week's NFP (U.S. non-farm
payrolls), yesterday's FOMC and bank stress test results."
The Canadian dollar ended the North American
session at C$0.9930 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0070, down
from Tuesday's close at C$0.9892 versus the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0109.
Analysts said the range for the U.S. dollar versus Canada's
remained intact around C$0.9850 to C$1.0050.
Canada's role as the largest U.S. trading partner helped it
outperform other commodity-linked currencies such as the
Australian and New Zealand dollars.
"The Canadian dollar is materially outperforming both the
Aussie and the Kiwi, which is what you typically see on days
when you get this pure (U.S.) dollar strength," said Adam Cole,
global head of foreign exchange strategy for Royal Bank of
Canada.
The Canadian dollar hit its strongest level against the
Australian currency this year, breaking through the
200-day moving average to C$1.0327. Canada's currency also
firmed to more than a two-month peak against New Zealand's
dollar.
"If you look at Canada and Mexico, they're both stronger
amid this global noise that has been attracting bids into the
U.S. dollar, and with both of those currencies higher, it lends
credence to the 'buy North America' and 'sell Europe and Asia'
trade," added National's Spitz.
He suggested the new normal in currency markets also
reflects the deterioration of the typical risk-on/risk-off
theme, as global equity markets remained supported amid
safe-haven U.S. dollar strength.
"Typically we would have expected in the past that rising
equity prices would have put a damper on the (U.S.) dollar with
respect to carry trades but now we're not seeing that," Spitz
added.
Canadian bond yields rose across the curve, tracking the
trend in U.S. Treasuries as the Fed's brighter view of the
economy and recent stock market strength drove an exit from
safe-haven government debt.
The two- and 10-year bond yields climbed to 2012 highs,
though Canadian bonds outperformed their U.S. counterparts as
prices in both markets fell.
The two-year bond was down 7 Canadian cents to
yield 1.242 percent, while the 10-year bond dropped
75 Canadian cents to yield 2.154 percent.