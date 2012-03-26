* C$ at C$0.9950 vs US$, or $1.0050 * Fed comments, German data boost market * Bond prices lower across curve By Jon Cook TORONTO, March 26 The Canadian dollar firmed against the U.S. currency on Monday, continuing to rebound after touching a monthly low in the previous session and boosted by comments from U.S Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and upbeat German data. On Friday, the Canadian dollar hit a monthly low at C$1.0035 against the U.S. dollar, or 99.65 U.S. cents, as weak manufacturing data in Europe and China heightened global growth fears that pushed the resource-heavy currency through its 200-day moving average. However, by the end of the session Canada's dollar was again stronger than par with the greenback. "The rejection of the move through the 200-day moving average, the fact we held below C$1.0050 and closed near the lows suggests we may have put in a bit of a short-term top on that move higher in the Canadian dollar," said Matt Perrier, a director of foreign exchange sales at BMO Capital Markets. At 8:25 a.m. (1325 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$0.9950 versus its U.S. counterpart, or $1.0050, up from last week's North American close at C$0.9987 against the U.S. currency, or $1.0013. Growth concerns ebbed Monday after the closely watched German Ifo index bucked expectations and rose to its highest level since July 2011, just days after data showed the first contraction in German manufacturing this year. The market was also buoyed Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke fueled hopes for more monetary easing after warning the U.S. economy needs to grow more quickly. His comments helped to weaken the U.S. dollar. Investors also looked for positive signs from the U.S. economy, where home sales data due later in the day was seen rising 1 percent in February. Investors hoped the report would make up for last week's disappointing data that showed new home sales fell 1.6 percent. Currency traders expected the Canadian dollar to hover between C$0.9930 and break-even with the U.S. dollar. U.S. bond yields have risen steadily for most of March as the world's largest economy showed signs of improvement, lending solid support to the dollar. The yield on U.S. 10-year notes rose about two basis points to 2.25 percent on Monday. Canadian bond prices were lower across the curve, with the two-year bond down 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.252 percent. The 10-year bond fell 18 Canadian cents to yield 2.201 percent.