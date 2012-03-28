* C$ ends down at C$0.9979 vs US$, or $1.0021
* Bonds prices edge up across the curve
By Jon Cook
TORONTO, March 28 Canada's resource-heavy dollar
slid back toward parity with the U.S. currency on Wednesday as
oil prices sank and unexpectedly weak U.S. data hinted that the
American economic recovery may be less robust than anticipated.
Oil prices fell as U.S. crude inventories spiked and as
prospects grew that the United States and some European nations
might tap strategic reserves. U.S. futures retreated, down 2.2
percent near $105 a barrel.
A drop in gold and copper prices also helped weaken the
Canadian dollar, which at one point fell back to exactly
one-for-one footing with the greenback. The Canadian dollar also
lost ground against the euro, but outperformed other
commodity-linked currencies, namely the Australian and New
Zealand dollars.
"We've been stuck in this range for a month and a bit, and
we're testing the top end of it," said David Bradley, a director
of foreign exchange trading at Scotia Capital.
The Canadian dollar recovered somewhat by the end
of the North American session, closing at C $0.9979 v ersus the
U.S. dollar, or $1 .0021, weaker than Tuesday's close at C$0.9949
versus the greenback, or $1.0051.
"Canada is very comfortable between C$0.9850 and C$1.0050
(and) we're right in the middle of that right now," said Shane
Enright, executive director of foreign exchange trading at CIBC
World Markets.
In the wake of dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke earlier this week, more attention was
focused on Wednesday's U.S. data.
February U.S. durable goods orders came in below
expectations and a gauge of future business investment also fell
short of forecasts, raising some concern about the strength of
the nation's economic recovery.
Bradley said the Canadian dollar has recently become more
prone to momentum swings in the economy of Canada's largest
trading partner. He said the recent trend of rising U.S.
Treasury yields has generally signaled a stronger Canadian
dollar.
"If the U.S. yields continue higher, then you'll see the
U.S. dollar strengthen and you'll see the Canadian dollar
benefit from that as well," said Bradley.
Canadian bond prices were slightly higher, reflecting some
risk aversion by investors. Canada's two-year bond
rose 3 Canadian cents to yield 1.197 percent, while the 10-year
bond added 5 Canadian cents to yield 2.121 percent.