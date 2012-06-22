* C$ ends at C$1.0246 vs US$, or 97.60 U.S. cents
* Helped as stocks, oil prices recover after selloff
* May CPI weaker than market forecasted
* Bonds ease across curve
By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, June 22 The Canadian dollar eked out a
small gain against its U.S. counterpart on Friday and
outperformed its G10 currency peers, as equity and oil prices
recovered after a sharp sell-off the day before on global
economic growth fears.
Oil prices rebounded Friday from 18-month lows, while gold
and base metals also eked out gains.
"Commodity prices are a touch higher compared to where they
were yesterday. It's helping the Canadian dollar today," said
Charles St-Arnaud, an economist and currency strategist with
Nomura Securities in New York.
"You had an outsized decline (Thursday) so it is more
reversing (of) some of that," he said.
Surveys on Thursday showed business activity across the euro
zone shrank for a fifth straight month in June and Chinese
manufacturing contracted, while weaker overseas demand slowed
U.S. factory growth. The data sent global equity and commodity
markets sharply lower.
Investor sentiment was also supported on Friday as leaders
of Germany, France, Italy and Spain agreed on a 130 billion
euros (US$163 billion) package to revive growth in the region.
The Canadian currency ended the session at C$1.0246
to the greenback, or 97.60 U.S. cents, up from Thursday's North
American session finish of C$1.0293, or 97.15 U.S. cents. It
dipped 0.3 percent for the week.
Earlier in the day, the currency touched C$1.0301 versus the
U.S. dollar, or 97.08 U.S. cents, its weakest since June 13,
after domestic data showed Canada's annual inflation slowed more
sharply than expected in May to 1.2 percent.
Inflation, down from 2 percent in April, came in below the
1.5 percent median forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
The closely watched core annual inflation rate, a better
measure of underlying price trends because it excludes eight
volatile items, stayed closer to the Bank of Canada's 2 percent
target, slowing to 1.8 percent in May from 2.1 percent the
previous month.
But the reaction to the domestic data was fleeting. The Bank
of Canada has "got much bigger items on their plate" than
inflation, said Doug Porter, deputy chief economist at BMO
Capital Markets.
"I don't think inflation is crowding the top of anybody's
worry list at this point. So I don't think it has a big effect
on the bank, but at the very least it just sort of reinforces
the message that there's not any rush for the bank to act on its
tightening bias," he said.
Overnight index swaps, which trade based on expectations for
the central bank's key policy rate, showed that traders slightly
increased bets on a rate cut in late 2012 after the inflation
data.
Mark Chandler, head of Canadian fixed income and currency
strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said these days the Canadian
currency is largely guided by external factors.
"I think the Canadian dollar is still trading on an overall
risk basis," said Chandler.
All eyes are expected to be on a European Union summit
scheduled for the end of next week in Brussels where leaders
will address the region's debt crisis.
Canadian bonds mirrored moves in U.S. Treasuries, which fell
as investors prepared for $99 billion in debt next week.
The two-year Canadian government bond, which is
especially sensitive to Bank of Canada interest rate moves, fell
4 Canadian cents to yield 1.063 percent, while the benchmark
10-year bond was down 50 Canadian cents to yield
1.802 percent.
(Additional reporting by Allison Martell and Euan Rocha;
Editing by Gary Crosse)