* C$ at C$0.9925 vs US$, or $1.0076
* Currency follows global stocks lower
* Overnight, C$ hits high of C$0.9906
* Bond prices mostly lower
By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, Aug 13 The Canadian dollar edged lower
on Monday against its U.S. counterpart, in tandem with global
stock markets, as Japanese and European economic data added to
concerns about slowing global economic growth.
European shares had their worst day in more than a week and
U.S. stocks fell after six days of gains for the S&P 500 after
Japan reported its gross domestic product expanded just 0.3
percent in the second quarter.
The data highlighted the impact of Europe's debt crisis on
world demand.
"The absence of economic news in the North American space
means the Canadian dollar is operating on the basis of global
metrics. Equities are lower. Commodities are more or less mixed
to slightly lower," said Jack Spitz, managing director of
foreign exchange at National Bank Financial.
The Canadian currency closed at C$0.9925 against
the U.S. dollar, or $1.0076, slightly lower than Friday's close
at C$0.9910, or $1.0091.
The currency had been higher overnight, touching C$0.9906,
as weakness from last week's soft domestic jobs data was offset
in part by recent supportive comments from the Bank of Canada
that suggested the bank may raise interest rates.
Canada's economy unexpectedly lost 30,400 jobs in July in a
third disappointing month for the labor market with growth
failing to gain momentum, data on Friday showed.
David Bradley, director of foreign exchange trading at
Scotiabank, said the currency would likely stay within a tight
range between C$0.9850 and parity with the greenback.
"After the move over the last week or two we're probably due
for a bit of a correction," he added.
The Canadian currency was boosted last week after remarks
from Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney that signaled the
central bank may still raise interest rates.
While he acknowledged that Canada's economy was being
negatively impacted by the global slowdown, Carney nevertheless
told the BBC: "we may withdraw some of that monetary policy
stimulus."
Carney has held interest rates at an ultra-low 1 percent for
nearly two years, but the prospect of the bank raising rates
well ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve has helped boost the
Canadian currency since the beginning of June.
Canadian bond prices were mostly lower. The two-year bond
sank 3.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.146 percent, and
the benchmark 10-year bond fell 19 Canadian cent to
yield 1.802 percent.