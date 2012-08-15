* C$ at C$0.9910 vs US$, or $1.0091 * U.S. data keeps Fed stimulus hopes alive * Bond prices mostly lower By Jon Cook TORONTO, Aug 15 The Canadian dollar firmed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, and advanced against other major risk currencies, after U.S. data kept alive hopes of further stimulus moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Canadian and U.S. currencies were still receiving a boost against most of their global peers after Tuesday's stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales numbers sparked hope the world's largest economy was shaking off its summer doldrums. "We are seeing continued outperformance of North American currencies," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, head of foreign exchange strategy for BMO Capital Markets in London. The Canadian dollar touched a session high at C$0.9907 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0094 after data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices were flat in July for the second straight month, giving the Federal Reserve room for further monetary stimulus. Meanwhile, a gauge of manufacturing in New York state unexpectedly contracted in August for the first time since October 2011. The Canadian dollar was also notably stronger versus other risk currencies, touching a one-month high against the Australian dollar. The Australian dollar was hurt after Moody's ratings agency said it might eventually downgrade the credit ratings of some Australian states. "I like to play the bullish Canadian dollar view on the crosses and in particular against the Aussie dollar," said Childe-Freeman. Trading volumes were light, however, due to the Northern Hemisphere summer holiday, with markets in a number of European countries shut for the Assumption Day holiday. Around 9 a.m. ET (1300 GMT), Canada's dollar was at C$0.9910 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0091, up from Tuesday's close at C$0.9919 versus the greenback, or $1.0082. Childe-Freeman said further positive North American economic signs could see the Canadian dollar breach the C$0.99 level against the U.S. currency, which it last did at the beginning of May, before the crisis in Europe intensified. "Once the market moves away from worrying about European systemic risk and shifts attention back onto yield and central bank policy, I think the Canadian dollar is extremely well positioned." Canadian bond prices were mostly lower. The two-year bond slipped 3 Canadian cents to yield 1.202 percent, and the benchmark 10-year bond fell 31 Canadian cents to yield 1.893 percent.