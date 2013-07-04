* C$ at C$1.0511 vs US$, or 95.14 U.S. cents * U.S. markets closed for Independence Day * Focus on U.S., Canada jobs data on Friday * Bond prices mostly higher across maturity curve By Solarina Ho TORONTO, July 4 The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as investors mostly kept to the sidelines ahead of North American jobs data on Friday and with U.S. markets closed for the Independence Day holiday. U.S. and Canada will both report monthly labor data tomorrow, with the U.S. numbers expected to show steady improvement in the jobs market. In Canada, economists are expecting a drop in jobs, according to a Reuters poll, following the surprising 95,000 jobs created in May. "In Canada, there's expected to be a bit of give back from last month's pretty stupendous number," said Greg Moore, FX Strategist at TD Securities. "North America is pretty much dead today ... essentially the overall trend is consolidation for now." At 9:27 a.m. (1327 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.0511 versus the U.S. dollar, or 95.14 U.S. cents, steady from Wednesday's session close at C$1.0510, or 95.15 U.S. cents. "Just looking at the price action, there's some quite whippy moves here, but none of them are outside the ranges we've seen for the past couple of days," said Moore, attributing it to the low holiday volumes. Prices for Canadian government debt were mostly higher across the maturity curve. The two-year bond climbed 4.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.171 percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond added 17 Canadian cents to yield 2.399 percent.