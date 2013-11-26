* C$ at C$1.0530 vs US$, or 94.97 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the curve By Leah Schnurr TORONTO, Nov 26 The Canadian dollar rose against the greenback on Tuesday, retracing some of its recent weakness after oil stabilized as investors concluded the deal to curb Iran's nuclear program wouldn't result in an immediate increase in crude supplies. Iran and six world powers struck a deal on Sunday under which Tehran is to limit its nuclear energy program in exchange for initial relief from international trade and financial sanctions. The deal caps Iran's exports at the current level of about 1 million barrels per day. The Canadian currency had touched a more than four-month low following news of the agreement, adding on to weakness in recent sessions against a backdrop of likely low interest rates at home for some time. But the loonie consolidated on Tuesday amid an absence of domestic news and an upcoming holiday south of the border. Oil prices - which can sway the commodity-sensitive currency - cut earlier gains to settle slightly lower. "Markets tend to shoot first, ask questions later," said Darcy Briggs, portfolio manager at Franklin Bissett Investment Management in Calgary. "You have a period of time where markets can retrace an oversized move." The Canadian dollar ended the North American session at C$1.0530 versus the U.S. dollar, or 94.97 U.S. cents, stronger than Monday's close of C$1.0548, or 94.80 U.S. cents. It had earlier hit a session high of C$1.0520. With no domestic economic data on the calendar until the end of the week, investors took in a slew of U.S. reports on Tuesday. Permits for future U.S. home construction rose to their highest level in nearly 5-1/2 years last month, while home prices continued to rise in September. Trading could be muted heading into the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday but the focus will be on Canada's gross domestic product report, due on Friday. Growth in the third quarter is forecast to pick up to a 2.5 percent annualized rate, though some analysts say growth could top expectations. "It could be something that is reasonably positive for the Canadian dollar," said Mark Chandler, head of Canadian fixed income and currency strategy in Toronto, who is expecting a reading of 2.8 percent. Canadian bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year bond up 1-1/2 Canadian cents to yield 1.098 percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond gained 30 Canadian cents to yield 2.519 percent.