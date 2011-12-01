* C$ ends at C$1.0143 vs US$, or 98.59 U.S. cents * Bond prices up slightly * Focus on Canada, U.S. jobs data on Friday By Andrea Hopkins TORONTO, Dec 1 The Canadian dollar ended stronger for a fourth straight day on Thursday as stock markets kept most of the big gains they made the day before and investors sold the U.S. dollar ahead of closely watched employment data on Friday. Equities pulled back from Wednesday's rally but not sharply, and the euro also gained for a fourth day, bolstered by generally successful Spanish and French debt auctions. "There's no material move out of the equity markets after yesterday's big run up -- call it consolidation with a slight bias towards maybe paring some of those profits taken yesterday," said Jack Spitz, managing director of foreign exchange at National Bank Financial. "To a certain degree what the market is doing is selling the U.S. dollar and buying the C$ ahead of what could be a positive surprise tomorrow morning when Canada releases it jobs numbers." The Canadian dollar ended the North American session at C$1.0143 against the U.S. dollar, or 98.59 U.S. cents, up from Wednesday's North American close of C$1.0203 against the U.S. dollar, or 98.01 U.S. cents. Canada and U.S. employment figures for November are due out on Friday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect a 19,100 gain after an unexpected 54,000 drop in October, while U.S. nonfarm payrolls are forecast to have increased 122,000 after October's 80,000 gain. A bigger than forecast gain in Canadian employment could give a modest lift to the Canadian dollar and reduce market bets that the Bank of Canada will cut interest rates. While bank economists say the next interest-rate move by the central bank will be up, the market has priced in a probability of a rate decrease next year. Employment data aside, global market focus remains on European debt woes, with investors awaiting a key meeting on Dec. 9 to see whether euro zone policymakers will follow through with measures to solve the crisis. "The market still feels that the situation in Europe is still very tenuous ... they're making small strides but they still haven't really addressed the fundamental fact that there's still a mountain of debt that needs to be refinanced, and there's still a lot of concerns about what's going to happen, especially next year," said Steve Butler, director of foreign exchange trading at Scotia Capital. Canadian government bond prices were slightly higher across the curve. The two-year bond was up 13 Canadian cents to yield 0.938 percent, while the 10-year bond climbed 17 Canadian cents to yield 2.133 percent.