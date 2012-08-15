TORONTO Aug 15 The Canadian dollar advanced against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, and firmed against other major currencies, after U.S. consumer prices were flat in July for the second straight month, giving the Federal Reserve room for further monetary stimulus.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high at C$0.9908 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0093, from C$0.9914 immediately before the data was released.