CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as commodity prices lift energy, miners
TORONTO, June 6 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Tuesday, carried by energy and materials companies that surged on the back of higher oil and gold prices.
TORONTO Aug 15 The Canadian dollar advanced against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, and firmed against other major currencies, after U.S. consumer prices were flat in July for the second straight month, giving the Federal Reserve room for further monetary stimulus.
The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high at C$0.9908 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0093, from C$0.9914 immediately before the data was released.
TORONTO, June 6 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Tuesday, carried by energy and materials companies that surged on the back of higher oil and gold prices.
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices, market activity and comments to U.S. afternoon trading)