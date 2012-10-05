Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
* C$ strengthens to C$0.9741, or $1.0266
* Canadian currency at its strongest since Sept. 21
* U.S., Canadian employment data point to resilience
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Oct 5 Canada's dollar pushed to a two-week high versus its U.S. counterpart on Friday after jobs data showed the North American labor market improved in September.
The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to a near four-year low of 7.8 percent in September, while Canada added a thumping 52,100 jobs, almost all of them full-time, defying expectations and bolstering the Bank of Canada's case for an eventual interest rate rise.
"I think the key point here is the economy is still churning out jobs at a healthy pace," said Doug Porter, deputy chief economist at BMO Capital Markets. "I think the combination of figures is unambiguously positive for the Canadian dollar."
The Canadian dollar jumped sharply against the U.S. dollar, which itself gained against the euro and yen .
By 9:02 a.m. (1302 GMT) the Canadian currency was trading at C$0.9737 to the greenback, or $1.0270, compared to C$0.9810, or C$1.0194, minutes before the data was released. That was its strongest showing since Sept. 21.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.