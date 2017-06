TORONTO Oct 29 The Canadian dollar weakened to parity with its U.S. counterpart on Monday, for the first time since August, as downbeat corporate earnings hurt the global growth outlook.

At 7:36 a.m. (1136 GMT) the Canadian dollar was trading at C$0.9997 to the greenback, or $1.0003, compared with C$0.9980, or $1.0020, at Friday's North American close.

Earlier on Monday, the Canadian dollar touched 1.000 to the U.S. dollar.