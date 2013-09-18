REFILE-BRIEF-TerraForm Global unit terminates revolving commitments under Credit & Guaranty agreement
* Unit permanently reduced revolving commitments under Credit & Guaranty agreement to $0, terminated revolving commitments
TORONTO, Sept 18 The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised financial markets by holding its policy steady, saying it would continue to buy $85 billion of bonds a month. The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0247 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.59 U.S. cents, stronger than Tuesday's session close of C$1.0295, or 97.13 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a peak of C$1.0236 shortly after the announcement.
* GoPro prices $175 million of 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2022
WASHINGTON, April 7 U.S. job growth likely slowed in March after unseasonably mild weather boosted hiring over the prior two months, but the pace of gains should underscore the economy's strength despite a recent slowdown in economic growth.