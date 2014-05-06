BRIEF-Medreleaf Corp reports filing of preliminary prospectus for IPO
* Medreleaf Corp. announces filing of preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares Source text for Eikon:
TORONTO May 6 The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high against the greenback on Tuesday even after data showed Canada posted a smaller-than-expected trade surplus in March.
The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0916 to the greenback, or 91.62 U.S. cents, stronger than Monday's close of C$1.0952, or 91.31 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a session high of C$1.0912 shortly after the data was released. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Whitestone REIT announces proposed offering of common shares