Partner at New York hedge fund jumped to his death -police
BOSTON, March 28 A partner at New York hedge fund Paulson & Co died on Monday after jumping out of a hotel window in Midtown Manhattan, according to police.
TORONTO, Dec 4 The Canadian dollar weakened to a fresh three-year low against the greenback on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada held its interest rate steady but sounded a touch more dovish in its outlook. The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0680 to the greenback, or 93.63 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday's close of C$1.0649 or 93.91 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a session low of C$1.0698 shortly after the decision was released.
SYDNEY, March 29 Asian shares inched ahead on Wednesday while the dollar and commodities rallied as investors shook off disappointment about U.S. President Donald Trump's failed healthcare bill and focussed on an improving outlook for global growth.
March 28 The Kansas Senate gave final approval on Tuesday to a bill expanding eligibility for Medicaid under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA) even though the measure faces a likely veto by Republican Governor Sam Brownback.