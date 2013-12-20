BRIEF-H&R Real Estate Investment Trust increases size of senior unsecured debenture financing to $150 mln
* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust increases size of senior unsecured debenture financing to $150 mln
TORONTO, Dec 20 The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the greenback on Friday as investors took in data that showed retail sales unexpectedly fell in October, while a separate report showed the annual inflation rate rose last month. The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0723 to the greenback, or 93.26 U.S. cents, a session low and weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.0666, or 93.76 U.S. cents.
* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust increases size of senior unsecured debenture financing to $150 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nYYIa6) Further company coverage:
* CNH Industrial NV- subsidiary has priced $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.375 pct notes due 2022, issued at par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: