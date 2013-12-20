TORONTO, Dec 20 The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the greenback on Friday as investors took in data that showed retail sales unexpectedly fell in October, while a separate report showed the annual inflation rate rose last month. The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0723 to the greenback, or 93.26 U.S. cents, a session low and weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.0666, or 93.76 U.S. cents.