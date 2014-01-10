US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as tech, financials gain
* Indexes up: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to open)
TORONTO, Jan 10 The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the greenback on Friday after data showed the domestic economy unexpectedly shed jobs last month, while U.S. jobs figures also came in weaker than expected. The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0877 to the greenback, or 91.94 U.S. cents, weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.0852, or 92.15 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a session low of C$1.0918 shortly after the reports were released.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK, April 17 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations on Monday fell to their lowest levels since December due to weaker oil futures prices and a surprise drop in a government gauge on consumer prices in March.