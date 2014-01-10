TORONTO, Jan 10 The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the greenback on Friday after data showed the domestic economy unexpectedly shed jobs last month, while U.S. jobs figures also came in weaker than expected. The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0877 to the greenback, or 91.94 U.S. cents, weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.0852, or 92.15 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a session low of C$1.0918 shortly after the reports were released.