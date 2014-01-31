BRIEF-Cliffside Capital reports 2nd limited partnership funding facility
* Cliffside Capital-announces that Cal Lp has entered a funding facility with a Canadian Life Insurance Company
TORONTO, Jan 31 The Canadian dollar hit a 4-1/2-year low on Friday, breaking through the C$1.12 level shortly after data showed the domestic economy grew by 0.2 percent in November, in line with economists' expectations. The loonie had initially held its declines against the greenback following the data before pushing lower. The Canadian dollar was at C$1.1206 to the greenback, or 89.24 U.S. cents, weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.1166, or 89.56 U.S. cents.
* Cliffside Capital-announces that Cal Lp has entered a funding facility with a Canadian Life Insurance Company
WASHINGTON, April 21 The U.S. Department of Justice threatened on Friday to cut off funding to California as well as eight cities and counties across the United States, escalating a Trump administration crackdown on so-called sanctuary cities that do not cooperate with federal immigration authorities.