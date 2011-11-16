TORONTO, Nov 16 The Canadian dollar fought back from a one-month low against the U.S. currency on Wednesday to touch a session high as the euro trimmed losses and equity markets steadied.

At 11:26 a.m. (1626 GMT), the currency CAD=D4 was at C$1.0197 against the U.S. dollar, or 98.07 U.S. cents, up from Tuesday's North American session close at C$1.0208 against the greenback, or 97.96 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)