TORONTO, April 25 The Canadian dollar hit its strongest level in more than a week versus the U.S. dollar on Thurday after U.S. data showed a fall in new jobless benefit claims.

At 8:39 a.m. (1239 GMT) the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.0204 to the greenback, or 98.00 U.S. cents, compared with C$1.0256, or 97.50 U.S. cents, at Wednesday's North American close.