TORONTO, April 12 The Canadian dollar hit a session high against the U.S. currency on Thursday as equity markets extended gains and an unexpected jump in U.S. jobless claims raised some hope of further stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Canadian dollar hit a session high at C$0.9963 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0037, up from Wednesday's close at C$1.0042 versus the U.S. dollar, or 99.58 U.S. cents.