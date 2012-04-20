UPDATE 1-Brazil's inflation tumbles to lowest in 10 years

(Adds details, background) By Silvio Cascione BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's annual inflation rate tumbled more than expected in May to the lowest in 10 years, data showed on Friday, underscoring bets on new interest rate cuts and a lower inflation target. Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index rose 3.60 percent in the 12 months through May, down from an increase of 4.08 percent in the previous month and below all forecasts in a Reuters poll, statistics agenc