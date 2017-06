TORONTO, April 24 The Canadian dollar slipped against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after domestic data showed retail sales dipped in February. At 8:31 a.m. (1231 GMT), the Canadian dollar dipped to C$0.9907 against the greenback, or $1.0094, from around C$0.9895 just before the report's release. On Monday, the currency finished at C$0.9910 against the greenback, or $1.0091.