TORONTO, May 23 Canada's dollar extended losses against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, dragged down by broader concerns about Europe's financial stability, even as domestic data showed retail sales bounced back in March. The Canadian dollar slipped to a session low of C$1.0246 versus the U.S. currency, or 97.60 U.S. cents, from about C$1.0225 just before the data's release. The currency ended at C$1.0218 versus the U.S. currency, or 97.87 U.S. cents, on Tues day.