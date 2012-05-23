BRIEF-Anterra Energy says Pricewaterhousecoopers appointed to effect sale of assets
* Pricewaterhousecoopers Inc appointed by court of queen's bench of Alberta as receiver and manager of assets of company
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's dollar extended losses against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, dragged down by broader concerns about Europe's financial stability, even as domestic data showed retail sales bounced back in March. The Canadian dollar slipped to a session low of C$1.0246 versus the U.S. currency, or 97.60 U.S. cents, from about C$1.0225 just before the data's release. The currency ended at C$1.0218 versus the U.S. currency, or 97.87 U.S. cents, on Tues day.
* Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. Llc reports 10.27 percent passive stake in Impinj Inc as of May 31, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r6XBoK Further company coverage: