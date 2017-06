TORONTO, June 7 Canada's dollar pared some gains against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered few hints that further monetary stimulus was imminent, slowing momentum after China's central bank cut interest rates.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0244 against the U.S. currency, or 97.62 U.S. cents, after firming to a one-week high at C$1.0210 against the greenback, or 97.94 U.S. cents.