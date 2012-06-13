BRIEF-Le Chateau Q1 loss per share C$0.43
* Le Chateau - for first five weeks ended june 3, 2017, total retail sales decreased 8.5 pct
TORONTO, June 13 The Canadian dollar erased early gains to weaken against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday following the release of soft U.S. retail sales data.
The currency weakened to C$1.0270 against the greenback, or 97.37 U.S. cents just after the release of the report. The currency closed at C$1.0267 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.40 U.S. cents, on Tuesday.
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 2.3 percent stake in Edgewater Technology Inc as of june 7 versus 6.2 percent stake as of Jan 27 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: