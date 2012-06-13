TORONTO, June 13 The Canadian dollar erased early gains to weaken against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday following the release of soft U.S. retail sales data.

The currency weakened to C$1.0270 against the greenback, or 97.37 U.S. cents just after the release of the report. The currency closed at C$1.0267 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.40 U.S. cents, on Tuesday.