TORONTO, June 29 Canada's dollar held gains on Friday morning against the U.S. currency after domestic data showed Canada's economy grew more in April than the market had forecasted. The Canadian currency edged higher to C$1.0206 to the greenback, or 97.98 U.S. cents, from around C$1.0210 just before the data's release. It finished Thursday's session at C$1.0328 to the greenback, or 96.82 U.S. cents.