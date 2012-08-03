Amazon lent $1 bln to merchants to boost sales on its marketplace
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
TORONTO, Aug 3 Canada's dollar traded at a stronger level than the U.S. currency on Friday for the first time in more than 2 months as investors remained hopeful that central banks around the globe would take action to prop up their economies. The Canadian dollar rose to C$0.9997 against the U.S. currency, or $1.0003. It was the first time it traded through parity with the greenback since May 15. On Thursday, the currency finished at C$1.0072 against the U.S. currency, or 99.29 U.S. cents.
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.