BRIEF-Lung Therapeutics raises $14.3 million series B financing
* Lung Therapeutics, Inc. Raises $14.3 million series b financing to treat unmet needs in lung disease and fibrosis
TORONTO Aug 10 The Canadian dollar touched a session low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday morning as domestic data showed Canada's economy shed 30,400 jobs in July.
The Canadian currency touched C$0.9970 against the U.S. dollar, or $1.0030, from about C$0.9948 just before the data's release.
* Princeton growth ventures says it has obtained backing of up to $300 million from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus