TORONTO, Sept 20 The Canadian dollar maintained losses against the U.S. currency on Thursday after a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobless claims report, as falling oil prices and weak Chinese and euro zone data heightened concerns about global economic growth.

Canada's dollar stood at C$0.9787 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0218 after the data, unchanged from just before the numbers were released. The currency was weaker than Wednesday's North American session finish of C$0.9745, or $1.0262.