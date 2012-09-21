TORONTO, Sept 21 The Canadian dollar pared some gains against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after Canada's annual inflation rate eased slightly in August, according to government data.

Canada's dollar stood at C$0.9753 against the U.S. dollar, or $1.0253 shortly after the data was released. It was trading around C$0.9746, or $1.0261 just before, and closed at C$0.9765, or $1.0241 on Thursday.