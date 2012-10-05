TORONTO Oct 5 Canada's dollar rose versus its U.S. counterpart on Friday after jobs data that showed the North American labor market improved in September.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a 10-day high of C$0.9764 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0242, soon after the U.S. and Canadian data was released, compared to C$0.9810, or C$1.0194, minutes earlier.