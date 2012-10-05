Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
TORONTO Oct 5 Canada's dollar rose versus its U.S. counterpart on Friday after jobs data that showed the North American labor market improved in September.
The Canadian dollar strengthened to a 10-day high of C$0.9764 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0242, soon after the U.S. and Canadian data was released, compared to C$0.9810, or C$1.0194, minutes earlier.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.