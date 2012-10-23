TORONTO Oct 23 The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low of C$0.9971 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0029, after the release of weaker-than-expected Canadian retail sales data on Tuesday.

Retail sales rose by 0.3 percent in August, led by higher gas prices, general merchandise store sales and grocery store receipts, Statistics Canada said.

The currency closed Monday's North American session at C$0.9926, or $1.0075.