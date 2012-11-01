TORONTO Nov 1 Canada's dollar firmed to a session high versus the greenback on Thursday after data showed the pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up modestly in October while consumer confidence rose to its highest in more than four years.

The currency hit C$0.9970 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0030, from around C$0.9982, or $1.0018, immediately before the data releases.