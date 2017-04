TORONTO, April 16 The Canadian dollar strengthened to its strongest levels of the session against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after Canadian manufacturing data came in stronger-than-expected.

The Canadian dollar touched C$1.0205 versus the U.S. dollar, or 97.99 U.S. cents, stronger than the C$1.0220, or 97.85 U.S. cents immediately before the data was released.