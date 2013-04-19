GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise as China gains; oil up on North Sea outage
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
TORONTO, April 19 The Canadian dollar was steady against the U.S. dollar after March domestic inflation data was slightly weaker than expected.
The Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.0260 versus the U.S. dollar, or 97.47 U.S. cents, little changed from shortly before the data was released and unchanged from Thursday's North American close.
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
WASHINGTON, April 4 U.S. Representative Mark Walker said after a meeting of House Republicans on a revamped healthcare bill on Tuesday night that they made good progress on the issue of high-risk pools for people with pre-existing conditions.
TAIPEI, April 5 Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday lifted by the 8 percent surge in shares of Hon Hai Precision , the world's largest contract electronics maker and a key Apple Inc supplier. As of 0150 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 1.1 percent, to 9,915.13 points, after closing down 0.4 percent on Friday. Taiwan's financial markets where shut Monday and Tuesday for public holidays. The electronics subindex rose 1.6 percent, while the finan