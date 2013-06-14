China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
TORONTO, June 14 The Canadian dollar weakened against the U.S. dollar on Friday after data showed that Canadian factory sales unexpectedly sank by 2.4 percent in April from March.
The Canadian dollar softened to C$1.0177 to the U.S. dollar after the data was released, weaker than just before the numbers were released and weaker than Thursday's finish at C$1.0166, or 98.37 U.S. cents.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.