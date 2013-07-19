China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
TORONTO, July 19 The Canadian dollar touched a session low against the U.S. dollar on Friday after slightly weaker-than-expected Canadian inflation data.
The Canadian dollar slipped to C$1.0390 versus the U.S. dollar, or 96.25 U.S. cents, marginally weaker than immediately before the data and weaker than Thursday's close at C$1.0376, or 96.38 U.S. cents.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.