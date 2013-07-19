TORONTO, July 19 The Canadian dollar touched a session low against the U.S. dollar on Friday after slightly weaker-than-expected Canadian inflation data.

The Canadian dollar slipped to C$1.0390 versus the U.S. dollar, or 96.25 U.S. cents, marginally weaker than immediately before the data and weaker than Thursday's close at C$1.0376, or 96.38 U.S. cents.