TORONTO, July 31 The Canadian dollar retreated against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday following the release of North American gross domestic product data, which included weaker-than-expected growth in Canada during the month of May.

The Canadian dollar touched C$1.0337 versus the U.S. dollar, or 96.74 U.S. cents. This was weaker than immediately before the figures were released and Tuesday's North American session finish at C$1.0302, or 97.07 U.S. cents.